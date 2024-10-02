Michael Maguire has been officially named the head coach of the Brisbane Broncos, with a clear focus on restoring the club to its former success.

Maguire, who was the previous NSW Blues coach, had been widely speculated as the frontrunner for the role following the announcement of Kevin Walters' departure from the Broncos.

“Opportunities don't come around very often," Maguire said to NRL media.

“I am a career coach, I love the daily stuff and my last campaign in the Origin, it was an incredible experience I have got to say, an amazing experience, but I am a person who likes the day-to-day.

“I'm extremely hungry to win another competition. I'm not going to put a timeline on it, but I'm in a rush like all of us here at the Broncos, we all want to have success. I'll work every single day to make sure we improve.”

Maguire is yet to meet most of his new squad but already has established relationships with key players, including Adam Reynolds, who was part of the premiership-winning South Sydney team he coached in 2014.

Shortly after taking on the role with the Broncos, it was announced that Maguire had been granted an early release from his coaching duties with the NSW Blues.

“I'll get to know the players and the staff, my own staff, and the ability of all the players … I've studied every single player that plays at the Broncos for a long time, so I know the capabilities, but it's being able to do that every day," Maguire said.

"[Haas] He was brilliant … Payne was incredible [in Origin camp] I've got to say.

"He was a leader and in a leadership group within the Origin space. He spoke very strong about what he wanted in that space which helped me immensely, so I'll call upon those sorts of things with Payne for sure.

“I know one thing about Payne, he's very hungry to succeed, that's what I like about him.”

One key player Maguire is eager to work with is superstar fullback Reece Walsh, known for his electrifying attacking skills but occasionally falling short in defence.

As the new coach, Maguire's task will be to refine Walsh's game, ensuring he becomes a consistent performer. With Walsh's standout form in the 2023 season, Maguire hopes to harness his potential to help lead the Broncos back to their former glory.

“I want to get to know Reece. That's the first thing I want to do is get to know him as a person. Like all the players across the competition, they're all talented, but again, getting to understand him and how he reads the game, educating him to the way I'd like him to play like all of them," Maguire said.

“It's not just around one player, one thing you'll get from me is that, is that it's not just around one player, we're a team and there's going to be certain expectations and standards we'll lift to and we'll all be a part of creating it.”

Michael Maguire has yet to officially start his coaching duties with the Brisbane Broncos but is eager to meet his players once the off-season concludes. He looks forward to getting to know the squad and preparing them for the challenges ahead.