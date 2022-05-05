Despite the threat of the atrocious weather conditions currently predicted to hit Brisbane next weekend, ticket sales for the third-annual NRL Magic Round have reportedly continued to boom.

According to early reports from NRL.com, three-day passes and tickets for the trifecta of contests to take place on Saturday have sold out, with entry to Friday's pair of clashes and Sunday's trio the only options still available to punters.

Although upwards of 80 millimeters of rain is currently predicted to hit Suncorp Stadium and its surrounds for the showpiece event staged between Friday, May 13 and Sunday the 15th, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo was unwilling to let the weather rain on his parade.

“NRL Magic Round Brisbane 2022 is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet,” Abdo stated on Thursday.

“It’s the first time ever that we’ve seen a day completely sell out and shows the excitement that fans have for this extraordinary celebration of Rugby League."

While relatively unscathed in comparison to New South Wales and Victoria across the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day footy feast is expected to provide plenty of funds for the Sunshine State's tourism coffers.

And with upwards of 30,000 fanatics expected to converge on the River City from interstate or overseas, Queensland's Tourism and Sport Minister, Stirling Hinchliffe, was unsurprisingly overjoyed.

“Magic Round Brisbane brings thousands of NRL supporters to Brisbane from across Queensland and interstate in a big win for tourism and hospitality businesses," Mr. Hinchliffe explained.

“This festival of football magic will sprinkle $20 million across Brisbane for our Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan, and we know accommodation is selling fast."

The third iteration of Magic Round is set to commence on Friday week when the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs do battle with fellow cellar dwellers the Newcastle Knights.

At present, dates between the Storm and Panthers, as well as the Roosters clash with the Eels, are the pick of the stacked card.