New Zealand Warriors' back-up dummy half Freddy Lussick has reportedly been referred straight to the NSWRL judiciary over an incident that left South Sydney Rabbitohs' halfback Lachlan Ilias with a broken leg on Saturday afternoon.

Ilias, playing his third straight reserve grade game after being dropped out of the struggling NRL side by coach Jason Demetriou, was attempting to kick the ball during the second half of the fixture.

After kicking, he was hit dangerously by Lussick, with his leg snapping back behind his body.

He was immediately taken from the field by medical staff, with fears of a broken leg being the concern. They have now been confirmed following scans, with Ilias set to miss as much as six months of action over the incident.

Lussick, on the other hand, was sent off for the tackle gone wrong, and instead of receiving a graded charge, will have to face the judiciary on Wednesday evening according to multiple reports.

News Corp however is reporting that a significant chunk of Lussick's season will be taken from him by the suspension, with the report suggesting he could face a sideline stint of anywhere between six and eight weeks for the horrific incident.

The hearing will be held at NSWRL headquarters, with the Warriors' suffering a significant blow to their number nine depth if Lussick is out for any significant length of time.

Wayde Egan has locked down the jumper in first grade though, with coach Andrew Webster making the call that he should be considered for a State of Origin debut following Saturday's NRL win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.