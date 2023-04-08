Luke Brooks has revealed he hasn't started thinking about his next contract in the NRL.

Brooks, who has started the season slowly at the Wests Tigers, is off-contract at the end of the season.

It could brings to a close his long stint at the Tigers, where he is rapidly approaching 200 NRL games without a single finals appearance to his name.

The constant over the stretch has been Brooks, along with CEO Justin Pascoe, who has also been under pressure this week, with changes of coach and changes in the halves alongside him.

Whichever way Brooks goes for his next deal - whether that be in the NRL or around the other side of the world in the English Super League - the value will be significantly reduced from the reported seven figures he is currently earning.

Brooks said with the Tigers struggling on the back of a zero and five start to the season, his focus is on turning things around on-field before he worries about his future.

“I haven't really thought about it,” Brooks replied when asked about his future.

“There's a lot going on, so that's the last thing on my mind. I'll worry about that when it comes. I'm just focused on trying to get a win.”

Brooks' comments come with the Tigers seemingly chasing every half who comes off-contract. Tim Sheens has already spoken on their big-money pursuits of Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses, although the duo have re-signed with their current clubs.

Jack Wighton is also testing the free agency market, and while the Tigers have been linked, Sheens has denied any approach at this stage.

The other option the Tigers showed interest in was dragging Mitchell Pearce back from the English Super League, a move which seemingly puts the writing on the wall for Brooks over his future at the Concord-based joint venture.

Brooks, now 28 years of age, made his debut for the Tigers in 2013.