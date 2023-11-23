Jarome Luai has reportedly told those close to him he will not drag out a decision over his future.

The star five-eighth, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, has the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs all believed to be interested, but it's understood a decision will be made by the time he returns for pre-season training on December 8, according to News Corp.

That means Luai has just over two weeks to determine where he will be playing his rugby league from 2025 onwards, although he may not yet have all the information on the table in front of him.

The Panthers' offer - which has been widely reported to be a take it or leave it $850,000 per year for two seasons - has been on the table for months.

The Wests Tigers are believed to have formally put their offer to Luai's new management yesterday, totalling about $4.5 million for 4 years, while the Bulldogs are believed to have expressed interest, but as yet haven't put an offer to Luai.

Other interested clubs, including the St George Illawarra Dragons, are now understood to be focusing their efforts elsewhere with plenty of that heading the way of North Queensland Cowboys half Thomas Dearden, who like Luai is off-contract at the end of 2024.

While the decision from Luai may be imminent, the Panthers have confirmed they won't be matching the bid.

“I've heard Jarome has had offers of up to $1.4 million,” the club's chairman Brian Fletcher told the publication.

“Whether that's right or wrong, I can't tell you, but it's a lot of money and if he chooses to take that sort of money, you can't be crook on the bloke.

“He's playing with us next year, but with the money he is being offered, it makes it difficult for us.

“The money that Jarome is being offered by the Tigers and some other clubs is ridiculous. We can't compete with that."

In confirming they won't match the offer though, Penrith have also shut down any attempt from rival clubs for Luai to be released 12 months early.

While Penrith have openly expressed their desire for Luai to remain at the foot of the mountains in 2025, and Ivan Cleary has even expressed confidence at various points, the fact the five-eighth hasn't re-signed prior to November 1 is a tell-tale sign that, at the very least, he is weighing up his options.

Luai wasn't helped by the timeline around a management shift, which meant he spent 90 days - mostly within three months of November 1 ticking over - without management.

It's believed he had permission to sign a new contract with Penrith during that time from his previous management, but a deal between Luai, under the guidance of his family, and the Panthers, couldn't be reached before he signed on with new management.

The Tigers are understood to be favourites in the race for Luai given the enormous size of their money, and reports across multiple publications suggest the State of Origin player is leaning towards an exit from the three-time defending premiers.