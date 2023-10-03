Sunday's grand final loss for the Brisbane Broncos means their long-running premiership drought continues, although they are still far from the top of the unwanted list.

That unwanted honour falls to the Parramatta Eels, who fell short in the 2022 NRL grand final.

The drought for Parramatta now sits at 37 years, with the Penrith Panthers continuing their dominance by winning three straight NRL premierships.

Canberra are placed one spot behind Parramatta in serving the longest spell to go without victory in the last match of the season, going agonisingly close in 2019.

Newcastle, Canterbury and Wests Tigers are also among the clubs looking to shuffle their way back to the bottom of the unwanted record list, having last tasted success more than 15 years ago.

The Dragons and Sea Eagles sit in the midriff of the waiting list, while the Rabbitohs, Cowboys and Sharks are all starting to have their waits blow out to lengthy periods.

Years since last premiership

Parramatta Eels - 37

Canberra Raiders - 29

New Zealand Warriors - 28*

Newcastle Knights - 22

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs - 19

Wests Tigers - 18

Brisbane Broncos - 17

Gold Coast Titans - 16*

St George Illawarra Dragons - 13

Manly Sea Eagles - 12

South Sydney Rabbitohs - 9

North Queensland Cowboys - 8

Cronulla Sharks - 7

Sydney Roosters - 4

Melbourne Storm - 3

The Dolphins - 1*

Penrith Panthers - 0

*denotes team who has never won a premiership.