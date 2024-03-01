The Newcastle Knights have handed out contract extensions to both Laitia Moceidreki and Fletcher Sharpe.

The club have also confirmed Sharpe has joined the Top 30 in the Hunter, effective immediately.

Already contracted as a development player through to the end of 2025, Sharpe, who is a star in the making as a young fullback, will see him stay with the club until at least the end of 2026.

The 19-year-old, who is yet to debut in first grade, will now be likely to do just that over the next three seasons.

The club's director of football, Peter Parr, said Sharpe is a long-term project for the club.

“We believe Fletcher is a long term NRL player in the making and we are delighted he has committed to an extension of his contract," Parr said in a club statement announcing the news.

“Fletcher is a home-grown player who has progressed through our Pathways systems, and we are excited for the next phase of his career.”

Sharpe will likely start the season in either the under-21 Jersey Flegg competition, or the NSW Cup.

His contract has been joined by a development deal for Laitia Moceidreke.

Moceidreke joined the Knights in the middel of last year from the North Queensland Cowboys and spent the second half of the year on a NSW Cup deal.

That competition is likely to be where he remains for 2024, however, he is now full-time at the club, with the Knights adding the 23-year-old Fijian to a development deal.

“Laitia has been outstanding this off season," Parr said.

“His elevation to a development list contract is just rewards for his efforts and it provides valuable depth to the wing position in our playing roster.”