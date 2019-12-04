Zac Lomax is set to re-sign with St George Illawarra on a historic six-year $3 million deal, according to The Daily Telegraph.



It is believed that the final year of the deal is an option in his favour.

The 20-year old fended off interest from several NRL rivals, including the Wests Tigers and Canberra, to ultimately recommit to the Dragons.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2020, Lomax was hot property around the league as one of the best rising talents.

The length of Lomax’s deal only rivalled by Ben Hunt’s in club history, who crossed from Brisbane two years ago.

Lomax is set to get first crack at the No. 1 jersey for the Red V next season.

“It’s good that (McGregor has) got confidence in me,” Lomax said this week. “Hopefully, the playing group’s got confidence in me as well.

“I’ll make sure I try and get that from them by just showing them I can work hard and put in the effort on the training paddock so I get that respect.

“I think if you can bring a good work rate to the team and you bring effort and you compete on each play, I think that can go a long way as a fullback.

“You look at someone like Charzne Nicoll-Klokstad. He’s fresh to the NRL but you look at what he brought to his team week in, week out. He competed on everything.”

With Lomax locked down, the Dragons will now shift their attention to retaining Tyson Frizell.