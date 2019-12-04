Zac Lomax is set to re-sign with St George Illawarra on a historic six-year $3 million deal, according to The Daily Telegraph.
It is believed that the final year of the deal is an option in his favour.
The 20-year old fended off interest from several NRL rivals, including the Wests Tigers and Canberra, to ultimately recommit to the Dragons.
Originally off-contract at the end of 2020, Lomax was hot property around the league as one of the best rising talents.
The length of Lomax’s deal only rivalled by Ben Hunt’s in club history, who crossed from Brisbane two years ago.
Lomax is set to get first crack at the No. 1 jersey for the Red V next season.
“It’s good that (McGregor has) got confidence in me,” Lomax said this week. “Hopefully, the playing group’s got confidence in me as well.
“I’ll make sure I try and get that from them by just showing them I can work hard and put in the effort on the training paddock so I get that respect.
“I think if you can bring a good work rate to the team and you bring effort and you compete on each play, I think that can go a long way as a fullback.
“You look at someone like Charzne Nicoll-Klokstad. He’s fresh to the NRL but you look at what he brought to his team week in, week out. He competed on everything.”
With Lomax locked down, the Dragons will now shift their attention to retaining Tyson Frizell.
Hallelujah, the clowns have done two good things in two days by resigning Lomax and Sailor. Along with Saab that’s some impressive backline talent. If we had a good coach we could also turn Dufty into a star too.
Another positive step by the Dragons.
Now they need to get rid of both Mary and the drug pusher and show the door to players like Lafai who just go through the motions each week.
He’s going to have to have triple the impact this year than last year to justify that sort of coin.
To put it into perspective he’s now on similar pay to Manu at the Roosters. No comparison imo.
If Butters is right, and I’ve got no reason to disbelieve him, either Manu is on unders or Lomax is overpaid (I won’t get into the South’s-Easts thing) considering Manu is a test player. Lomax is the real deal although I wish he had a couple of extra yards’ pace. Now if we can lock up Frizelle beyond 2020 we’re looking pretty good. Even better if we could move Lafai and Aitken on.
500k per year for a winger/fullback.
And people are saying Parra paid overs for Dylan Brown.
At least Dylan is a half.
Great kid off the field too. Great news for the club
It makes me wonder what sort of coin the other clubs were offering Lomax, and all the speculation that he might leave was just that…..speculation. With the length of his new contract the Dragons are putting a lot of faith in him and I hope he doesn’t let them and the supporters down.
@38er…..are you sure about Joseph Manu’s deal at the Roosters? I would think he’s on more than 500k a season, especially since he only resigned around the end of last season.
McDudor hardly gave Lomax time to prove himself and put him on the wing a lot and he also broke his thumb. He’s the #1 fullback choice for 2020 so it’s his position to cement. Needs to be the time it takes to get familiar with the position and not moved around.
@budgielegs, I don’t know what Manu is on, I was just commenting on @butters post.
$500k if true for a Fullback is good value if he lives up to the hype. Still quite young in his career to be locked away for 6 years but could go be a master stroke.
Zac looks like he can play and wish him well even though I’m not a dragons fan