The administrators of the four clubs heading to Las Vegas for Round 1 next year are set to meet with the NRL this upcoming week to discuss training facilities and medical insurance.

The club executives are concerned with the shortage of training venues and also take issue with the proposed medical insurance.

It's only just come to some of the administrator's attention that Los Angeles will be hosting a Rugby Sevens tournament that same weekend, causing major headaches on the logistical front.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Broncos are set to train at the facilities of the LA Rams, which the Sea Eagles will be based at the University of Nevada.

Unfortunately, the search still continues for the Bunnies and Roosters as the Rugby Sevens side's bookings stand in their way.

On the insurance front, one of the doctors is reportedly refusing to take part in the trip to the US until medical indemnity insurance is in place.

Given the nature of the game, clubs could be hit hard in the pocket if a player receives a tough injury.

The cost is an issue and not just that but players and staff could potentially have to stay stateside longer than expected.

While the NRL are adamant that a meeting has been pencilled in the four clubs aren't quite on the same page.

“Everyone is really excited about the Vegas matches, but we just want to get as much of the details confirmed now as we can, that way we can all make it the success it deserves to be,” an anonymous club administrator told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Moreover, the NRL will again be competing with the old foe in Rugby Union as the seven aside tournament taking place in Los Angeles is estimated to draw 50,000 fans.

While the event is taking place in a different state, this could be a worry for the NRL.