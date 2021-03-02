The Sydney Roosters have reportedly promoted rising hooker Freddy Lussick to their top 30 squad for the 2021 season and locked him away on a new deal.

According to the The Daily Telegraph, the 20-year old has been elevated to the Tricolours’ top squad and had his contract extended until the end of 2022.

It comes after a strong performance from the young rake in last week’s trial clash against the Roosters’ feeder side the North Sydney Bears.

Lussick made his first-grade debut in Round 15 last year and went on to make five NRL appearances for the Roosters in the back-end of the season.

And he could look to build off that in 2021 given both of Trent Robinson’s back-up hookers Sam Verrills and Victory Radley are recovering from ACL injuries.

Lussick is one of the highest rated youngsters at the Roosters, with great composure and classy touch of the ball.

He won the 2019 Harry Phipps Rising Star Award and impressed during the Roosters’ 2020 NRL Nines campaign.

The Roosters open their 2021 campaign against the Rabbitohs on Thursday March 11 at AAMI Park.