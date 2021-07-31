The New Zealand Warriors weren't even able to name 21 players before pulling off a gutsy victory over the Wests Tigers on Friday evening.

With a debutant in the centres, Euan Aitken lining up in the second row and an injury and suspension toll ripping the side to shreds, they still managed to pick up the win over Michael Maguire's Tigers, with the coach now seemingly hanging by a thread.

Add that to the fact both Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Leeson Ah Mau have gone home, the former leaving the club and the latter to avoid being trapped by New Zealand's closing travel bubble, and it makes the performance all the more miraculous.

Warriors' coach Nathan Brown said at the postgame press conference however that clubs have already reached out about loaning the Warriors players to complete the season.

“There’s been some clubs that have already been on the phone,” Brown said.

“We’ve had two or three clubs who have been very kind and offered to loan us players with the situation we’re in.

“Raiders with Sticky and Hook from the Dragons have been really good, and they’ve said they’ve got some players there for us if we need them. We couldn’t even name a whole squad this week.”

But the Warriors, who had to recall their own loaned player in Jamayne Taunoa-Brown this week who was immediately ferried into the starting team, don't want help.

Taunoa-Brown was put into the side with Matt Lodge suspended, Ah Mau heading home and Addin Fonua-Blake out with a long-term injury, while Wayde Egan and Tohu Harris are also out for the season in the middle third rotation.

Brown said he wants to give opportunities to his younger players as the club build for 2022.

“We are very grateful for that, but loaning players is not going to help us build our club for next year,” he said

“We want to win, but we’d rather win with our own players.”