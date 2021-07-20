It was just two months ago when Drew Hutchison was hit in an illegal tackle by Dylan Brown and questions were asked as to whether he would play again, let alone this season.

In hospital for a second time with complications from a punctured lung and fractured ribs, the 26-year-old was tipped to not play again this season.

And yet, he has now played three games on the trot for the Roosters, starting the last two as he replaced Lachlan Lam in the side.

It appears the run of good form comes with a reward at the end, a new deal set to be signed in the short-term for Hutchison, although it's unclear how many years he would remain at the club for.

Hutchison said things were progressing well.

"Things between the club and my management are moving along quite nicely and we've got a deal in place for the next couple of years," Hutchison said on Monday.

"There are just a few little details that are getting sorted out before it's official.

"It's very exciting from my perspective because I'm really happy to be part of this great club and want to keep it going as long as possible.

"My preference was always to stay as it's really special to sit in the team room and pull on a jersey with so much history like the Roosters."

Hutchison also said there were no long-term impacts from his injury and that he is returning to full match fitness now, with the Roosters set to play the Knights on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

That will be his 12th game for the season thus far, making up almost half of the appearances in his short career, but his form this season, whether off the bench or starting, has been phenomenal.

Two tries, five forced drop outs, four try assists and a combination which is building all the time with Sam Walker.

The Roosters, even without star half Luke Keary, are sitting fifth place on the ladder, and while a top four berth may be beyond the club, Trent Robinson's side will almost certainly play finals footy - and Hutchison will have a serious role to play.