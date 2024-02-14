The Lisa Fiaola Cup will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Cronulla Sharks vs Central Coast Roosters

Cronulla Sharks
In: Keely Latta, Chloe-An Toko

Out: Emily Teplicanec, Maia Stowers 1. Charlotte Teplicanec

2. Kahlea Fisher

3. Milla Caine

4. Georgia Rake

5. Chloe Shephard

6. Brooklyn Allan Kingi

7. Tameika Dorahy

8. Genevieve Mafi

9. Isabella McDonald

10. Felia Fakalelu

11. Arielanna Lole

12. Jessica Stonestreet (c)

13. Charlotte Hall Interchange: 14. Keely Latta 15. Manaia Cooper 16. Chloe-An Toko 17. Makayla Vakauta Central Coast Roosters In: Tory Nelson-Staunton, Jayda Durham, Brandy Simpson

Out: Madison Massey, Marley Gristwood, Grace Dabin 1. Mia Vaotuua

2. Tory Nelson-Staunton

3. Breanna Bigeni

4. Brandy Simpson

5. Jayda Durham

6. Meg McPhail

7. Ella Knowles

8. Emilee-Rose Hall

9. Mahlie Cashin

10. Ellie Brander (c)

11. Jemma Wooden

12. Brandy Simpson

13. Molly Pittman
Interchange: 14. Katie O'Mara 15. Kiara Konz 16. Makenna Hammond 17. TBA

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 10:00AM AT POINTSBET STADIUM