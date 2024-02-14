The Lisa Fiaola Cup will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Cronulla Sharks vs Central Coast Roosters
In: Keely Latta, Chloe-An Toko
Out: Emily Teplicanec, Maia Stowers
1. Charlotte Teplicanec
2. Kahlea Fisher
3. Milla Caine
4. Georgia Rake
5. Chloe Shephard
6. Brooklyn Allan Kingi
7. Tameika Dorahy
8. Genevieve Mafi
9. Isabella McDonald
10. Felia Fakalelu
11. Arielanna Lole
12. Jessica Stonestreet (c)
13. Charlotte Hall
Interchange: 14. Keely Latta 15. Manaia Cooper 16. Chloe-An Toko 17. Makayla Vakauta
Central Coast Roosters
In: Tory Nelson-Staunton, Jayda Durham, Brandy Simpson
Out: Madison Massey, Marley Gristwood, Grace Dabin
1. Mia Vaotuua
2. Tory Nelson-Staunton
3. Breanna Bigeni
4. Brandy Simpson
5. Jayda Durham
6. Meg McPhail
7. Ella Knowles
8. Emilee-Rose Hall
9. Mahlie Cashin
10. Ellie Brander (c)
11. Jemma Wooden
12. Brandy Simpson
13. Molly Pittman
Interchange: 14. Katie O'Mara 15. Kiara Konz 16. Makenna Hammond 17. TBA