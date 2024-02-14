CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 14: A rugby league ball is seen on a kicking tee during the round 10 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at AMI Stadium on May 14, 2016 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

The Lisa Fiaola Cup will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Cronulla Sharks vs Central Coast Roosters

Cronulla Sharks

In: Keely Latta, Chloe-An Toko
Out: Emily Teplicanec, Maia Stowers

1. Charlotte Teplicanec
2. Kahlea Fisher
3. Milla Caine
4. Georgia Rake
5. Chloe Shephard
6. Brooklyn Allan Kingi
7. Tameika Dorahy
8. Genevieve Mafi
9. Isabella McDonald
10. Felia Fakalelu
11. Arielanna Lole
12. Jessica Stonestreet (c)
13. Charlotte Hall

Interchange: 14. Keely Latta 15. Manaia Cooper 16. Chloe-An Toko 17. Makayla Vakauta

Central Coast Roosters

In: Tory Nelson-Staunton, Jayda Durham, Brandy Simpson
Out: Madison Massey, Marley Gristwood, Grace Dabin

1. Mia Vaotuua
2. Tory Nelson-Staunton
3. Breanna Bigeni
4. Brandy Simpson
5. Jayda Durham
6. Meg McPhail
7. Ella Knowles
8. Emilee-Rose Hall
9. Mahlie Cashin
10. Ellie Brander (c)
11. Jemma Wooden
12. Brandy Simpson
13. Molly Pittman

Interchange: 14. Katie O'Mara 15. Kiara Konz 16. Makenna Hammond 17. TBA

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 10:00AM AT POINTSBET STADIUM

