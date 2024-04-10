Sydney Roosters and representative prop Lindsay Collins has confirmed his long-term future, extending his contract with the Roosters ahead of their Thursday night clash against the Newcastle Knights.

Already signed with the club until the end of the 2026 season, Collins has decided to remain at Bondi for a further two seasons until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Since making his debut in 2017, Collins has appeared in 94 NRL games for the Roosters and has represented both Queensland and Australia in the representative arena.

“I consider myself very fortunate to put on the Sydney Roosters jersey and to represent this great Club," Collins said.

"We've got a great crew here and I love coming to work every day, so to know that I will be a Rooster for at least the next four years is something I'm very proud of."

Coming up through the ranks at the Brisbane Broncos, the forward has since become a key piece in the Roosters forward pack nd has established himself as one of the most dominant front-rowers in the competition.