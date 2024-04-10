Sydney Roosters and representative prop Lindsay Collins has confirmed his long-term future, extending his contract with the Roosters ahead of their Thursday night clash against the Newcastle Knights.
Already signed with the club until the end of the 2026 season, Collins has decided to remain at Bondi for a further two seasons until the end of the 2028 NRL season.
Since making his debut in 2017, Collins has appeared in 94 NRL games for the Roosters and has represented both Queensland and Australia in the representative arena.
“I consider myself very fortunate to put on the Sydney Roosters jersey and to represent this great Club," Collins said.
"We've got a great crew here and I love coming to work every day, so to know that I will be a Rooster for at least the next four years is something I'm very proud of."
Coming up through the ranks at the Brisbane Broncos, the forward has since become a key piece in the Roosters forward pack nd has established himself as one of the most dominant front-rowers in the competition.
“Lindsay has been in our system for a number of years now and I've loved watching his progression from a young forward into one of the senior voices of our side,” coach Trent Robinson added.
“His work ethic and his dedication to his craft and his teammates is second to none, and I have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant impact on and off the field in the coming years,” said Robinson.
The Sydney Roosters have seven players off-contract at the end of the season, headlined by Terrell May and Michael Jennings.
However, the list also includes Angus Crichton, Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii who are either confirmed or rumoured to be moving across to rugby union.