Paul Alamoti and Jake Averillo could both sign new deals with rival clubs in the coming days or weeks.

The duo, who are both off-contract at the end of the year, are on the list of priorities to retain at Belmore, but may head elsewhere in search of more money, greater opportunity and more job security in first-grade.

The Bulldogs have already added Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri to their backline for the 2024 campaign, and it has long been likely that at least one of Averillo or Alamoti would depart the club at the end of this year.

Crichton will likely take over the fullback jumper in 2024, having signed from the Penrith Panthers for that reason, while Xerri will enter the fight to play in the centres, with Jacob Kiraz and Josh Addo-Carr locked onto the wings.

Outside of Alamoti and Averillo, the Bulldogs already have Reece Hoffman, Hayze Perham, Ethan Quai-Ward, Jordan Samrani and Jeral Skelton at the club next year who could play in the centres, while they still need to make a decision on the future of Declan Casey.

News Corp are reporting that both could find their exits from the club, who have struggled throughout the first half of their inaugural campaign under the coaching of Cameron Ciraldo.

While Zero Tackle understands the Bulldogs have offers on the table for both players, Averillo has reportedly been offered a three-year deal worth around $1.2 million by the Dolphins.

That news is joined by recent reports that Alamoti has met with, and could be close to signing on with, the North Queensland Cowboys.

At the Dolphins, Euan Aitken will be joined by new signing Herbie Farnworth in the centres next year after he elected to make the move from the Brisbane Broncos alongside forward teammate Thomas Flegler.

That said, Aitken could easily shift into the back-row, allowing a spot for Averillo, who also brings great value in being able to play at fullback or five-eighth if needed.

The depth at the Dolphins could also take a hit with Brenko Lee linked with a move to England.

Alamoti's move to the Cowboys seems the far smarter of the two, with the club looking for an influx of youth into their defensively poor backline. Peta Hiku will make the move to England at the end of the season as well, opening up a spot in their starting backline immediately.

It's believed Alamoti is more likely to remain at the Bulldogs than Averillo, however, Alamoti has already met with the Cowboys.