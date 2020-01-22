Newcastle’s Danny Levi is set to join Manly on a one-year deal after securing a release from the final season of his Knights contract, as reported by NRL Media.

The 24-year-old is understood to have more than $100,000 of his wage this year paid by the Knights after the club announced Levi’s departure on Thursday.

Manly are yet to make an announcement on the deal, with the move being highly anticipated throughout the off-season as the Sea Eagles look to add depth to their hooker stocks.

The move will offer Levi a fresh start after falling out with Nathan Brown and losing the No.9 position to Cronulla import Jayden Brailey.

Levi could find himself as the starting hooker for Manly in their round one clash with Melbourne, with first-choice rake Manase Fainu currently unavailable through the league’s no-fault stand-down policy.

Fainu has pleaded not guilty to allegations he stabbed a man during a church dance brawl, with his case next expected to feature in court on February 3.

Under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy, Fainu is permitted to train with his teammates but is unavailable to play until the case is resolved.

The Tongan international is also suffering from an infection from recent shoulder surgery that is also placing his short term playing chances in doubt.

Fellow Manly playmakers Lachlan Croker and Cade Cust will be battling Levi for a starting position, with Levi the likely suitor given his NRL and international experience.