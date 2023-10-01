Brisbane Broncos legend Kerrod Walters has claimed that Payne Haas is one of the best props of all time ahead of the 2023 Grand Final.

The statement from Walters comes after the two-time State of Origin winner finished in the Top 15 of the Dally M awards after leading the tally at some point of the season and earned the Dally M Prop of the Year award.

As he prepares for the biggest game of his young career, Walters is the latest former rugby league legend to applaud the ability of Haas.

“I'm a big fan of Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan, I think they've become great leaders,” Walters told SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“I did a thing on a podcast where I had to pick my greatest 13 (of all time) and I picked Haas as one of the props.

“That's how much I think of him.”

The Broncos legend would then question why Payne Haas isn't in the same conversation as the likes of Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary or Melbourne Storm's Cameron Munster despite earning four Dally M Prop of the Year awards in the last five years.

“It should be like Nathan Cleary, he's played in four Grand Finals and he's only 25 years of age,” Walters added.

“What's his stats going to be like when he finishes his playing career? Payne Haas will be the same.”

Not only will Haas be eager to help the Broncos clinch the NRL Premiership, the forward is one of the favourites to take home the 2023 Clive Churchill Medal.

Along with teammates Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh and Penrith stars Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary, Haas is at good odds to take home the prestigious award.