Jarryd Hayne has officially had all remaining sexual assault charges withdrawn against him.

The former NRL star has been in a legal battle over the incident for almost six years.

In that time, he faced three trials, was found guilty twice, served time in prison, and had both guilty verdicts subsequently overturned on appeal.

He has been on bail since June, when the appeals court overturned his guilty verdict for the second time. That came after his first guilty verdict was also overturned, and his first trial over the alleged incident resulted in a hung jury.

It was revealed earlier this week that Hayne would no longer face the prospect of a fourth trial, and now the crown prosecutor has confirmed all criminal proceedings have been discontinued.

"The record will reflect that the Crown has discontinued any and all proceedings against Mr Hayne," Judge Craig Everson said in court per the AAP.

It was alleged at the time that the incident had occurred on the night of the 2018 grand final.

Hayne, who played 214 NRL games for the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans during his career, 23 State of Origins for the New South Wales Blues, 11 Tests for Australia, and another 10 for Fiji, while also representing Fiji in rugby sevens and trying his hand in the NFL, will likely not have his records struck from the NRL's historical database now.

That is a career that includes two Dally M Medals in 2009 and 2014 and the Dally M Rookie of the Year award in 2006.