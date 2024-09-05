The South Sydney Rabbitohs are understood to have sought legal advice as the timing of Latrell Mitchell's suspension continues to remain up in the air.

In what has been a back and forth ongoing argument between South Sydney and the NRL over the last week, the NRL have determined Mitchell will not serve his one-week suspension for 'bringing the game into disrepute' over a photo that was published online until he is fit to return from a foot injury.

Originally, it appeared that wouldn't be until next season, however, it has now been put to the NRL by South Sydney that Mitchell is fit to play this week's game against the Sydney Roosters.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Mitchell didn't train on Thursday but did attend, while the club and the Rabbitohs have reportedly had three independent doctors sign off on the fact he is fit to play.

The NRL, in return, have asked him to undergo a fitness test with NRL-approved independent doctors to ensure he is able to serve his suspension this weekend, with South Sydney understood to be unsure over whether the request can be deemed valid.

“We are taking legal advice on the NRL's request for further information and the proposed fitness test," Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly told the publication.

It's understood the Rabbitohs have previously been told they do not need to have Mitchell named to play to serve his suspension, although the latest twist has seen them ask to add Mitchell to their team sheet for Friday night, seemingly in an attempt to force the NRL into allowing the suspension to be served.

Interim coach Ben Hornby has said more than once this week that Mitchell would have been fit to play had the NRL given him the green light.

Adding further questions to what has become an exceptionally messy situation, NRL rules reportedly state no suspension can be delayed due to an injury.