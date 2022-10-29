The Lebanese national team have had to deal with additional stress ahead of their final group game against Jamaica, with NewsCorp reporting the Cedars camp has been targeted by thieves.

Police were called to the team's hotel on Friday night after team equipment and a number of laptops containing sensitive information were stolen.

While there were initial concerns that the theft would mean the team had to find another jersey to face the Reggae Warriors, investigations found some of the stolen gear was found at a nearby building site, including the playing strips.

If the Cedars can beat Jamaica in their next game, they'll be confirmed to face Australia in the quarter-finals. It's believed the theft of laptops could have a negative impact on the preparations of the team – though it's not known if coach Michael Chieka's personal computer was also taken as the Cedars coach also prepares to resume head coaching duties with the Argentinian rugby side.

World Cup officials and local police are aware of the incidents and all parties are working in unison to determine exactly what was taken. Efforts are also being made to secure CCTV footage to help identify the culprits.

The Cedars face the Reggae Warriors tonight at 11pm (AEDT). Provided they win that game, their quarter-final meeting with the Kangaroos will take place next Saturday morning.