Lebanon captain Mitchell Moses has backed coach Michael Cheika to take his coaching nous to the NRL in the near future following the Cedars' Rugby League World Cup exit.

Cheika and Moses saw their tournament officially come to an end on Saturday morning AEDT with a 44-point quarter-final defeat to Australia.

The Cedars booked their place in the knockout stage after Group c wins over Ireland and Jamaica, with Moses leading the charge.

But at the end of their RLWC campaign, Moses was full of praise for his coach, going as far to suggest Cheika could look to lead an NRL club in the years to come.

"He was unbelievable," Moses said after the 48-4 defeat.

"The way he can get you up for a game, I've never seen it before to be honest.

"You hear about all the stories about how he gets teams up for games and I witnessed it first-hand and loved working under him.

"I think he has got a big future in the NRL if he wants a go at it. I think he could definitely coach a team one day if he sticks at it and if he wants to I guess.

"I definitely got a lot out of that and I think if you speak to anyone in the camp they will definitely agree with me."

Cheika has been linked to a potential switch to the NRL after gaining strong results from the Lebanon camp, while the former Wallabies coach has flagged a desire to continue with the Cedars after their World Cup.

"It's been one of the best things I've done in footy ever," Cheika said.

"Nothing is set in stone but it's a great experience to be a part of and it's been a great, great experience for myself personally.

"I wouldn't hesitate to put my hand up if they wanted me to come back again.

"I'd like to think the best is still to come, if I have the honour of being involved with them again."