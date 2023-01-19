Just one day after his retirement as Manly's recruitment manager, premiership-winning second-rower Noel 'Crusher' Cleal has unloaded on modern players for their CBA standoff with the NRL.

"I think they're f***ing greedy," Cleal told The Daily Telegraph.

“We have a duty to leave a legacy in the game and greed shouldn't be part of that legacy.

“If I was Peter V'landys, I'd be telling them to go to buggery. They can't keep going back to the well – we want more, more, more.

“Today, if another club comes along with a bigger offer, a player will break a contract. It's all about greed, it's not about the game."

“I came through when a handshake was your word, it was your honour."

Cleal's rugby league career spanned over 198 matches between 1980 and 1989 before league players became full-time athletes and he believes that today's players are overly entitled.

“The players today have never had it better in terms of facilities, sports science, support, rehabilitation. They want for nothing, all the clothing, it's all given to them," Cleal continued.

“Players used to play five years to buy a house. Today, they buy two houses a year.

“We should never forget those people that played the game in the ‘50s and ‘60s, those that dug the well that these guys are drinking from.

“Blokes like John Raper and Reg Gasnier – they'd be rolling in their graves. In the main, the players these days are only worried about themselves.”

Cleal concluded his 25-year career in recruitment on Wednesday, following stints with Manly, Canterbury and Parramatta.

Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) CEO, Clint Newton hit back via SEN 1170 Mornings, claiming the current dispute over the CBA has nothing to do with higher pay.

“It's important to call out, right up front, that this is not a pay war,” Newton said.

“Players are standing firm on the things that were never properly invested in

“100 per cent of what the shortfall is all going towards past players and transitional support programs (for retired players).

“Not lengthening the season and the number of matches that player's play as these are hours of work and obligations that players are asked to carry out.

“It is their right to have an agreement over increased hours of work.

“Not increasing fines and sanctions in the workplace, which is pretty reasonable.

“They are all key employment terms and conditions.”