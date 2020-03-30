Leading NRL physiotherapist Brien Seeney says isolation will uncover which players are the worst trainers.

Seeney – who has gained social popularity running the NRL Physio Twitter page – told Fox League it will be clear which players have maintained discipline staying fit during the shutdown and which haven’t.

“It is really going to separate the good trainers from the bad,” he said.

“They have to rely on their motivation. Whether they are rehabbing or just training, they are going to be left to their own devices mostly.

“Once the competition starts back up you will see the players who have committed themselves more in this time and other who maybe haven’t as much.”

Seeney added that the break will be harder on injured players.

“The NRL said those guys who are rehabbing can be visited by the physio at their own home so they will get some contact there in terms of guiding their rehab,” Seeney said.

“But at the end of the day it is going to be down to the players.

“They are not going down to the club every day and being put through their paces, they are going to have to do it themselves.”

However, there is a positive twist for players like injured Knights hooker Jayden Brailey, who ruptured his ACL in his side’s Round 2 win over the Wests Tigers.

Should the season run through December, Brailey is every chance of getting back on the park this season.

“He had his surgery a couple of days ago, and the quickest we have seen NRL players come back is right on that six month mark,” he said.

“That would put it at the start of October. There is some talk that the season could go through to Christmas Day so if everything goes perfectly right he could potentially return in round seven or eight which sounds weird to say.”