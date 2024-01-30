The Laurie Daley Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Central Coast Roosters vs Monaro Colts
Central Coast Roosters
1. Sean Bullen
2. Cooper Dean-Potaka
3. Sam Gillespie
4. Zahn McKay
5. Samisoni Talakai
6. Chaice Bayley
7. Brooklyn Rosemeyer (c)
8. Joshua Jamieson
9. Travis Jackson
10. Lorenzo Godoy
11. Cooper Ausburn
12. Jared Gilston
13. Josiah Fesolai
Interchange: 14. Logan O'Brien 15. Jake Herring 16. Grant Wooden 17. Jake Sanday
Player to Watch: Brooklyn Rosemeyer
Monaro Colts
(Team yet to be confirmed)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Interchange:
Player to Watch: