The Laurie Daley Cup Grand Final. (Photo: NSWRL)

The Laurie Daley Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Central Coast Roosters vs Monaro Colts

Central Coast Roosters

1. Sean Bullen
2. Cooper Dean-Potaka
3. Sam Gillespie
4. Zahn McKay
5. Samisoni Talakai
6. Chaice Bayley
7. Brooklyn Rosemeyer (c)
8. Joshua Jamieson
9. Travis Jackson
10. Lorenzo Godoy
11. Cooper Ausburn
12. Jared Gilston
13. Josiah Fesolai

Interchange: 14. Logan O'Brien 15. Jake Herring 16. Grant Wooden 17. Jake Sanday

Player to Watch: Brooklyn Rosemeyer 

Monaro Colts

(Team yet to be confirmed)

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.

Interchange:

Player to Watch: 

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:20AM AT MORRY BREEN OVAL

