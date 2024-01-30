The Laurie Daley Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Back 1 - Central Coast Roosters vs Monaro Colts 2 - NR Titans vs NMR Knights 3 - Northern Tigers vs NC Bulldogs 4 - Ill SC Dragons vs RD Bulls 5 - Macarthur Wests Tigers vs Western Rams Next Central Coast Roosters vs Monaro Colts Central Coast Roosters 1. Sean Bullen

2. Cooper Dean-Potaka

3. Sam Gillespie

4. Zahn McKay

5. Samisoni Talakai

6. Chaice Bayley

7. Brooklyn Rosemeyer (c)

8. Joshua Jamieson

9. Travis Jackson

10. Lorenzo Godoy

11. Cooper Ausburn

12. Jared Gilston

13. Josiah Fesolai Interchange: 14. Logan O'Brien 15. Jake Herring 16. Grant Wooden 17. Jake Sanday Player to Watch: Brooklyn Rosemeyer Monaro Colts (Team yet to be confirmed) 1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13. Interchange: Player to Watch: GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:20AM AT MORRY BREEN OVAL Back 1 - Central Coast Roosters vs Monaro Colts 2 - NR Titans vs NMR Knights 3 - Northern Tigers vs NC Bulldogs 4 - Ill SC Dragons vs RD Bulls 5 - Macarthur Wests Tigers vs Western Rams Next