South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has taken to Instagram to slam speculation around his availability for the State of Origin arena this year.

Mitchell was reportedly weighing up making himself unavailable for Origin at one point as he focused on returning from a suspension and firing the South Sydney Rabbitohs away from the bottom of the ladder

It was then reported by News Corp reporter Phil Rothfield that Mitchell had a meeting with Michael Maguire which left the Blues' coach feeling that Mitchell wasn't "overly obsessed" with representing the Blues.

Mitchell refuted the claim though on his Instagram, posting a story that read:

"Buzz Rothfield at it again telling yarns. I'm always committed to playing for NSW," he wrote.

"Facts: I specifically said to Madge via phone call if I'm playing well enough for me to be in your side then I'm 100 per cent in. I bleed Blue. I love the rivalry and the Origin arena.

"All I can do now is focus on Souths and winning more games. Good luck to the boys in blue and I'll be cheering NSW all the way."

Mitchell has missed each of the last two Origin series through injury after a starring performance during the Blues' series win in 2021.

His form through the first half of the 2024 season has been mixed at best, with a suspension also not helping his cause.

The Rabbitohs, who sit bottom of the table, moved Mitchell into the halves during the second half of South Sydney's win over the Parramatta Eels over the weekend after Jack Wighton suffered a concussion.

There has been plenty of talk around Mitchell's future as a fullback given his form issues, with the star also able to line up in the centres.