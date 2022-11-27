South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell has reportedly signed a deal to appear on Fox Sports throughout the 2023 NRL season.

While players doing media work is nothing new, it's understood that Mitchell will appear on both game day coverage and the Matty Johns show (on Thursday and Sunday evenings) at various points throughout the season, according to a News Corp report.

One of the most marketable stars in the game, Mitchell is coming off an excellent Rugby League World Cup campaign, which followed a season where he flipped the South Sydney Rabbitohs' fortunes upside down following his return from a long-term injury, eventually guiding his side to the preliminary final where they fell to the Penrith Panthers.

Despite the loss to Penrith, the preliminary final was a great step forward for South Sydney in their first season after the departure of both star long-term halfback Adam Reynolds to the Brisbane Broncos, and super coach Wayne Bennett, who has been setting up the Dolphins ahead of their admission into the competition as the 17th team in 2023.

Fox Sports are yet to confirm the deal publically other than comments from head of sport Steve Crawley to News Corp.

“Latrell is one of our great players and we're excited about it,” Crawley said.

“He's different to the others. He's got a quality that brings people in and his comfort is growing with public speaking and being in the spotlight.

“He's handling it particularly well. This is about building his future.”

It's understood his manager Matt Rose has been dealing with Fox Sports and Crawley to set up the deal, with Mitchell to kickstart his 2023 campaign by returning to the Indigenous All Stars game.

He missed the clash against the Maori side last year due to suspension, but will be one of the team's leaders in 2023 alongside club teammate Cody Walker, who is set to become an assistant coach throughout the course of the week before captaining the team.

That fixture will be played in Rotorua, with New Zealand hosting for the first time.