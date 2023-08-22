South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell will miss the club's Round 27 clash with the Sydney Roosters after accepting an early guilty plea for dangerous contact.

Mitchell was yesterday hit with a Grade 2 charge for an elbow to the back of Tyson Frizell's head in the final minutes of the Rabbitohs' crunch clash with the Newcastle Knights.

The elevated nature of the charge meant Mitchell was facing a single week on the sidelines, or a second week if he had elected to fight at the NRL judiciary.

But he has decided the chance of a downgrade or being found not guilty wasn't worth the risk of missing the opening week of the finals.

The problem with that of course, is that the Rabbitohs are no guarantee of featuring in knockout action this year. The loss to the Knights has left Jason Demetriou's side in dire straits.

The Rabbitohs must beat the Roosters after their bye this weekend to play in the finals. Lose and they will be knocked out.

Blake Taaffe is the most likely replacement for Mitchell in the Round 27 clash, which will be played in the Friday night prime time slot at Homebush.

If the Rabbitohs manage to pick up a win, they will likely finish seventh or eighth and be tasked with an elimination final on the road.