South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell is facing a three-game suspension for elbowing Shaun Johnson during Saturday afternoon's loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

The Rabbitohs dismal start to the season extended to a one and four record in the heavy loss to the Auckland-based outfit, and now the match review committee have made things worse for the club.

In attack during the first half of the match, Mitchell was standing in a tackle when Warriors' halfback Johnson approached the tackle in an attempt to complete it.

Mitchell, in return, elbowed Johnson in the back.

Despite not being sin binned or sent off for the offence, Mitchell has been pinned with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee.

Given Mitchell's atrocious record, where he has three offences on his rolling 12-month record, the star will face three matches with an early guilty plea, or four matches if he fights at the judiciary and loses.

Mitchell's likely coming absence could see South Sydney hand a debut to Jye Gray, who has been one of the best at reserve grade level for South Sydney.

Meanwhile, Dolphins' player Kurt Donoghoe is also facing a suspension after committing a high tackle on Tigers' young forward Samuela Fainu during the club's win on Saturday evening.

The tackle, which saw Donoghoe placed on report just two minutes after the second half got underway, but not sin binned, left Fainu with a concussion and he was unable to return to the game.

He is facing a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea for the Grade 2 careless high tackle, or three weeks if he loses at the judiciary.

Wests Tigers' half Aidan Sezer is also facing a fine of $1800 for a Grade 1 dangerous contact offence during the second half on Jesse Bromwich. He will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he loses at the judiciary.

No charges were handed out by the match review committee from the Manly Sea Eagles surprise win over the Penrith Panthers.

4 Pines Park MAN 32 FT 18 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Mitchell, Donoghoe and Sezer have until midday (AEDT) on Monday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.