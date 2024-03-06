Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has doubled down on his claim that Spencer Leniu should be suspended for more than half of the season after the Match Review Committee charged him amidst allegations of racism.

Likely facing a suspension of six to eight weeks, Mitchell took to social media posting "And some" regarding Leniu being suspended for at least half the season earlier this week.

Now, he has doubled down on the statement after being the first to show his support toward the Broncos five-eighth. Ezra Mam.

Since then, Cody Walker, Chad Townsend and Nicho Hynes are just some of the other players in the NRL that have voices their support for Mam.

“For me it's about making sure Ezra Mam is alright. I think after the game … it's stuff that shouldn't be tolerated and rubbed out of the game,” Mitchell said via The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday at Sydney Airport.