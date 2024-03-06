Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has doubled down on his claim that Spencer Leniu should be suspended for more than half of the season after the Match Review Committee charged him amidst allegations of racism.
Likely facing a suspension of six to eight weeks, Mitchell took to social media posting "And some" regarding Leniu being suspended for at least half the season earlier this week.
Now, he has doubled down on the statement after being the first to show his support toward the Broncos five-eighth. Ezra Mam.
Since then, Cody Walker, Chad Townsend and Nicho Hynes are just some of the other players in the NRL that have voices their support for Mam.
“For me it's about making sure Ezra Mam is alright. I think after the game … it's stuff that shouldn't be tolerated and rubbed out of the game,” Mitchell said via The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday at Sydney Airport.
“I hope Peter (V'landys) and Andrew Abdo take serious consideration to the way this should be dealt with.
"For me, it opens up a lot of wounds and scars for my people and my family. You do have to understand the way we feel.”
Mitchell's comments come after Spencer Leniu's agent urged the NRL and RLPA to stop players from commenting on the situation, as this may affect the outcome of Leniu's punishment next Tuesday at the judiciary.
“I have known Spencer since he was 13,” Leniu's agent Joe Nakat told News Corp.
“He is a high integrity human being. Secondly, he's been supported by a guy who has known him since he was 15 in his former coach Ivan Cleary.
“Thirdly, I don't know what was said but we need to know the meaning or intention of what was said.
"Lastly, I think it sets a dangerous precedent before the judiciary hearing that there is comment about the issue with the intention of either influencing the outcome or influencing the length of suspension.
“I think it would be helpful if the NRL and RLPA came out and asked players not to comment on it so he can get natural justice, as any player would want.”