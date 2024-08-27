South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has confirmed he had a 'good yarn' with the South Sydney Rabbitohs board, but refused to dive into details over his future.

Mitchell's meeting with the South Sydney Rabbitohs board came this week after he was served with a breach notice by the NRL recently.

The NRL claimed he had brought the game into disrepute after appearing in a photo with what appeared to be a white substance while on a coaching clinic in Dubbo.

There was no suggestion the substance was of an illicit nature, but the NRL's breach notice is believed to have contained both a fine and a one-match suspension.

It was reported at one point Mitchell would be forced to serve that suspension next season, but rules agreed to by the Rugby League Players Association and NRL have since come to light prohibitting that from happening.

While Mitchell's suspension won't impact his 2025 return, it's understood the Rabbitohs have considered ripping his contract up since the incident, with the board meeting on Tuesday not ultimately ending in that fate.

News Corp however are reporting Mitchell will face a further monetary penalty from South Sydney over the off-field incident.

Mitchell simply said he will leave the incident with the board.

“I just had a good yarn to them," Mitchell told the media on Tuesday per News Corp.

“No comment we will leave it with the board and go from there leave it with them and get home to my family now.”

Mitchell also refused to elaborate on what was happening in the image, with the club now reportedly placing him on a last warning following other indiscretions in recent years.

Mitchell, who is currently out with a foot injury, only played 11 games this year for South Sydney.