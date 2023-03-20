The sporting gods have a weird way of holding stars back from another, intervening as soon as one looks set to supersede the other. Look no further than Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic.

It builds the rivalries, fills the seats, knowing that seeing these stars clash isn't an everyday occurrence, this is an event. A treat. It's must-see viewing.

The NBA is no different. We haven't seen LeBron James and Kevin Durant face-off since Christmas Day, 2018, and while fans would love nothing more than to see two of the greatest ever play against each other all the time, you know that next meeting will be blockbuster.

Instead of a packed arena in Phoenix or Los Angeles, Saturday night will instead see fans filing into Accor Stadium to witness a blockbuster of their own; pitting Latrell Mitchell's Rabbitohs against Tom Trbojevic's Sea Eagles.

While the two clubs face-off at least once or twice every season, these superstar fullbacks have been waiting a long time to square off. Round 19, 2018, to be exact.

Funnily enough, these two have never faced each other whilst both playing fullback. Their first meeting in 2016, a teenage Latrell played fullback while 'Turbo' was glued to the wing, biding his time behind Brett Stewart.

When they faced off last, in 2018, Trbojevic had made the long-awaited switch to the back, however Mitchell had moved into the centres with James Tedesco arriving in Bondi. In fact, Latrell has never faced Tom whilst wearing a Rabbitohs jersey.

They were at very different points in their careers then compared to the superstar status the duo hold now.

Their last encounter came just 11 days after the final game of their maiden Origin series, both debuting for New South Wales in the first game before going on to play all three. Trbojevic was thrown out to the wing, with James Roberts the preferred right centre.

Latrell had never won his premierships, Turbo had never collected a Dally M medal, they were simply 'the next big things' in rugby league.

Now that's exactly what they are - the big things. The elite. Oozing potential and raw talent, leaving stars jealous of their sheer ability to flip a switch and dominate with ease.

The pair have played alongside one another, winning four of six games when both featured in the New South Wales' backline, and one from two as the Kangaroos' centres, a side 'Turbo' hasn't played for since that 2018 season.

When the Rabbitohs eliminated Manly in a 2021 preliminary final, Mitchell was suspended in the stands. When the Sea Eagles hosted the Rabbitohs earlier that year, Trbojevic was sidelined after slipping in the shower, or on the Corso.

Neither were available when the two sides met for their only encounter last season.

Latrell can't wait to play alongside Trbojevic again, but he hopes he doesn't hit his straps on Saturday.

“They'd (QLD) be shitting themselves about us playing for the Blues,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“I love watching him in full flight but hopefully not against us.