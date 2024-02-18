Roosters recruit Dominic Young is in "good spirits" and has avoided a serious injury following a worrying tackle that left the Englishman on a stretcher.

A tackle by Manly's Toafofoa Sipley that brought Young to the ground and left him in pain during Saturday's Pre-Season Challenge in Gosford sparked concern for the Chooks flyer, who left in an ambulance with his neck in a brace.

Fortunately, Young was back on his feet shortly after the game concluded - which the Roosters won by 14 points - and took to social media to diffuse any concerns among fans.

"I'm all good. Appreciate all the messages," Young wrote on Instagram.

The Roosters took a cautious approach given the delicate nature of Young's injury concern, with the 22-year-old still in the frame to make the trip to Las Vegas in the coming days.

"He's good, it's just when you're dealing with the neck, you want to be precautionary so he's just gone to the hospital to get a scan," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said post-game, via News Corp.

"He was good in there (the dressing room) talking and sitting up and all that, but they just want to keep it stable just so we know what's exactly wrong with it.

"But he was in good spirits and he was fine."

The Roosters will venture to the United States for their opening game of the 2024 season, taking on the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium before returning down under for a Round 2 bout with Manly.