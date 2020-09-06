Michael Ennis believes Kieran Foran is a “massive risk” for any rival club after he sustained another long-term injury against the Titans.

The 30-year-old suffered a ruptured pectoral in the 18-14 loss to the Gold Coast and will miss a large part of the off-season.

Foran has been one of the Bulldogs’ most creative players this season, but with his time up, the out-of-contract playmaker was looking for one last payday before his eventual retirement.

That is now at risk as teams weigh up whether to take a chance of the injury-prone star.

Ennis believes the latest setback will mean clubs will only take a risk on Foran if he is available at a cut-price deal.

“Off-contract and his time at the Bulldogs is coming to an end. He was in the shop window and it is a huge risk now given the amount of football he has played for another club to be able to take him on,” Ennis said on Fox League.

“I think if his price value is minimal then you would certainly take that risk given what he has been able to produce when he has been on the field.

“It is all about the money and how much a club wants to spend. Given he hasn’t played much football he doesn’t command the sort of money that the top five-eighths do given his age and injury history.”