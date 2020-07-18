Newcastle Knights and Maroons prop Tim Glasby could be forced into an early retirement as the 31-year-old battles ongoing concussion symptoms, reports News Sport.

Glasby suffered a damaging head knock in late June when facing the Cowboys and has not played in the last three weeks.

The Knights have noted to the NRL of Glasby’s condition, contemplating the father-of-two to medically retire after 138 games in the league.

Glasby has undergone neurological tests since the round seven clash in Townsville, with the prop having sustained two separate head injuries since the league’s return from the COVID-19 related hiatus.

The ongoing warning signs for Glasby are now critical, with the Newcastle player having been stood down in 2019 for one match due to two head knocks across a three week period.

Knights teammate Sione Mata’utia is also being rested due to concussion concerns, with coach Adam O’Brien stating the club are taking extra steps as they place the health of their players as a top priority.

“With Tim and Sione, the HIA is not something I want to play around with,” O’Brien said.

The NRL are aiming to act proactively within the matter of concussions, with a number of ex-players filing lawsuits after being forced to prematurely retire from the league.