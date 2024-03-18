WWE superstars LA Knight and Grayson Waller have had their say on what wrestler would be able to adapt and could play rugby league.

While visiting Australia last month to promote and perform in the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the two wrestling superstars visited the Penrith Panthers to hand-deliver them a championship belt and congratulate them on winning three consecutive premierships.

Now, back in the United States, Waller and Drake predicted which WWE superstars could have what it takes to become a successful NRL player and whether rugby league could adapt to wrestling and transition to the WWE in the future - following in the footsteps of Daniel Vidot.

Better known by his ring name Xyon Quinn, Vidot played over 100 first-grade games for the Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans

He also had a stint in the Super League and international appearances for Samoa before deciding to retire in 2018 and pursue a career in professional wrestling.

"We've got a lot of talented athletes in WWE, especially in NXT where I was...I always think like it's something about the Samoans, they are always very good at rugby," Waller told Zero Tackle.

"When I was growing up, I just stopped playing at 12 as Samoan kids were so much bigger and better than me.

"Rugby wasn't really for me, and even now, you see so many of the Island boys doing so well in the NRL, and I think someone like Sola Sikoa (would succeed).

"He's a big boy. I don't know if I'd want him running full pace at me.

"I think Bron Breakker (too). I've had to wrestle him, I've been speared by him before and that's not fun. I think someone like Bron Breakker, if you put him in the centres or something and he's running full sprint at you, it's probably not easy to take him down."

A veteran who began his professional wrestling career in 2003 and was rated No.32 in the PWI's Top 500 wrestlers list in 2018, LA Knight was asked the same question by this masthead.

"What a question, what a loaded question. Let me see...screw it. I'm going with me," LA Knight exclaimed to Zero Tackle.

Asked whether more NRL players could successfully transition to the WWE business, Drake stated, "I guess it depends. If their heart's in it, sure, because I mean, this is not an easy business by any means."

"You have to be really dedicated to it. If somebody is, 'I think I can dedicate myself and put my all into it', absolutely," he added.

Waller also discussed if more NRL players could follow in the footsteps of Xyon Quinn. A Sydney Roosters fan growing up, Waller played rugby league in Australia during his junior days before giving it up to enter the world of professional wrestling.

"Definitely because the thing with the WWE is it's kind of a second life and I think that's what they're doing with some of the athletes now," Waller added.

"Not everyone can play in the NRL for 20 seasons, you know? And not everyone has the luxury and opportunity.

"What the WWE is kind of presenting is if maybe you had some injuries or you're very good at what you do, but you couldn't make the starting side - it's not easy to play in the NRL - WWE is offering opportunities for these people to come in and try something different.

"Their eyes are definitely open to Australia right now and we're definitely looking at the NRL and other sports to see if we can bring people in, especially because you have a lot of those guys who are super entertaining with their big personality, they'd be great for what we do.

"You're going to see a few of them kind of turn up in the next few years."