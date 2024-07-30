Former NRL player Krisnan Inu has inked a five-year contract to work on a club's coaching staff.

Working as an assistant coach with the Salford Red Devils over the past two years, the club has decided to extend his tenure until at least the end of the 2029 season.

The 37-year-old began his coaching career with Salford in late 2022 after making 53 appearances for them as a player and has gone on to create a lethal combination with Paul Rowley and Kurt Haggerty.

“Happy to have inked a deal to stay," Inu said in a statement.

“Linking up with Paul & Kurt played a key role in making my decision, and keeping this coaching team together was an easy yes.

“Thank you to those involved, especially my wife Camille who continues to let me continue my dream of staying in the game, from playing to coaching.”

Before he started coaching, Inu was a prolific centre in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels (2007-10), New Zealand Warriors (2011-12) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2012-14) until deciding to move overseas to the Super League.

The dual New Zealand and Samoan international only made 139 first-grade appearances but scored 64 tries and 130 goals in the competition.

A member of the Kiwis' 2008 World Cup-winning squad, Inu also played for the Catalan Dragons, Widnes Vikings and Leigh Leopards and played in the 15-man code with Stade Francais.

“Krisnan has been a fantastic servant to the Club and I am delighted that he has chosen to remain with us for the long-term," Salford's Managing Director Paul King added.

“He has brought experience from both sides of the world to our dressing room and is a well-respected figure amongst his peers, and the wider rugby world.

“He is a crucial member of our coaching team, and I am looking forward to what they can achieve together this season, and beyond!”