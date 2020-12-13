Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs has put contract talks on hold to focus on his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Staggs is sidelined for the next four months as he continues to recuperate from the ACL injury that forced him out of State of Origin and while he focusses on that he will not sign a new contract until he returns to the field.

“I’m just pushing that aside at the moment,” Staggs told the Daily Telegraph’s Chris Honnery.

“My main focus is the Brisbane Broncos. I just want to be up here and focus on 2021 and get myself in the best shape I can.

“There’s been a few clubs interested but I’ve just told my manager just let me be and let my footy do the talking.”

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season before the knee injury forced an abrupt end. Staggs scored 10 tries in 14 appearances and converted 78.3% of his goal conversion rate.