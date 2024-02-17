Championship club Toulouse Olympique, based in the south of France, has officially announced the signing of promising young halfback Ryan Rivett, who joins them from the Newcastle Knights.

Rivett will ply his trade with the French side on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who marked his NRL first-grade debut for the Knights against the Dolphins in the early stages of the 2023 season, will take his talents to Toulouse with just that one NRL appearance to his credit.

Originally from Gosford in NSW, Rivett started his league journey with the Burleigh Bears in Queensland before making strides through the ranks at the Cronulla Sharks, eventually finding a place at Newcastle.

Toulouse, gearing up for the 2024 Championship campaign, will see hope that the Australian playmaker can integrate into the squad right away.

Expressing his anticipation about the move, Rivett said: “I am very enthusiastic about joining Toulouse Olympique for the 2024 season and beyond. I can't wait to meet the staff, players, and supporters.”

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles shared his satisfaction with the signing: “We are very happy to have signed Ryan. He is a young, athletic player with an excellent kicking game, and a playmaker who makes good choices with great accuracy in his selection of passes.”

Rivett will join NSW Cup Magpies player and Lebanon International James Roumanos, who has previously had short NRL stints with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles and the Wests Tigers.