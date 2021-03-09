Young Newcastle halfback Phoenix Crossland has been handed a one-match suspension following an altercation at a Newcastle pub in November.

Crossland, 20, will also be hit with a $900 fine, with half of that penalty suspended for the next 12 months.

The NRL released a statement on Tuesday in regards to Crossland’s Breach Notice.

“In determining the penalty, the NRL took into account that the player proactively reported the incident, co-operated with the Integrity Unit and written submissions made in response to a Breach Notice,” the statement read.

Crossland will therefore miss the Knights’ Round 1 clash against Canterbury on Friday and will return to selection contention against the Warriors in a fortnight.

The Erina Eagles junior has played seven matches for the Knights since making his debut in 2019.