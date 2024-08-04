Rebuilding for their future, the Newcastle Knights have been able to lock down one of their most impressive youngsters beyond the conclusion of this season.

The ex-captain of the Knights Jersey Flegg Cup team, Thomas Cant will remain in Newcastle and is one of the top second-rowers coming through the club's ranks, having already featured in 28 NSW Cup games over the past couple of seasons.

Able to also play in the centres, his versatility saw him feature against the Manly Sea Eagles earlier this season due to the absence of Bradman Best, Dane Gagai and Enari Tuala.

While he may have struggled defensively during the match, he showed signs of promise, including making the most attacking metres for the side on the day - 170 running metres from 21 runs.

Despite only having two first-grade matches on his resume - one from this season - Cant has confirmed that he has signed a two-year contract extension with the club as he looks to cement a regular spot in the team.

This came after he attracted interest from several clubs that were interested in his services.

"That's the goal. To be in Adzy's 17 each week would be great and that's what I'm striving to achieve," he told The Newcastle Herald.

"It's a bit of a reward for my hard work and I'm stoked," he said of his new contract.

"I was always keen to stay here ... I'm a Hunter boy and I want to be a part of the great team we're building here.

"So to extend my stay here is great."