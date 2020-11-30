Newcastle utility Connor Watson is hoping an injury-free 2021 campaign will be his breakout season as he eyes a permanent switch as the Knights’ first-string lock.

Watson’s 2020 season was cut short after sustaining a ruptured achilles tendon, limiting him to just five games for the year.

The 24-year-old featured off the pine on four occasions for Adam O’Brien this season, with one start at hooker against the Panthers in Round 3.

Since debuting for the Roosters in 2016, Watson has been used at hooker, fullback, in the halves and as a flexible forward, failing to land a permanent spot for either the Chooks or the Knights.

“Early on I really wanted to play in a certain position but (now) I know I can benefit the team by playing everywhere,” he told foxsports.com.au.

Watson revealed he and O’Brien had previously discussed a move that would see him pull on the No.13 jumper.

“We’re looking at that lock role that I was supposed to play this year but never got to do,” Watson said.

“It’s one of those things where I know I’ll do really well there, but I’ve just got to get on the field to be able to do so.

“It’s one of those positions where the more footy you play there obviously the better you’ll get, then you work out where you fit and what your strengths are in that position.

“But I literally got one game there, or two full games there, so it makes it hard.

“I’d like to play lock, honestly. With the way the game’s going, how fast it’s getting, that little man at 13 will really come into play, and I can do a really good job there.

“If I’m fit, which I will be next year, I think you’ll see my best footy I’ve played in first grade.”

Watson has had to undergo specialised rehabilitation to adjust how his body moves.

“I’m actually enjoying the process to be honest, it’s given me a bit of time out just to reflect on things and see what I need to do moving forward,” he said.

“I’ve had a pretty bad run of injuries the past couple of years so just trying to work out why that’s happened, what I can do to change that.

“I’m working with some people behind the scenes at the moment just to help me move more efficiently. Getting the whole holistic picture right.

“The way I move and the way I put my foot type of stuff, it was all wrong, putting load in the wrong places which is why those things would happen.”

Watson was one of several key figures sidelined at Newcastle, believing the club could have gone further if it hadn’t been for an injury-riddled season.

“It was very disappointing. You saw how we started the year and there was a lot of hope that we could give the competition a shake,” Watson said.