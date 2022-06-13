The Newcastle Knights are rumoured to have suffered another blow, with highly regarded pathways coach Garth Brennan exiting the club after just a few months in the role.

The Knights trumpeted his arrival last September, with the coach having begun his career in the area.

His knowledge of the local pathways was supposed to be a springboard for the club to launch into the future as they attempt to climb their way up the ladder in the coming years, however, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting his time with the club has come to an end.

It's reported that he "didn't see eye to eye" with other members of the club's coaching staff and pathways team, and those differences were seemingly too much to overcome, with the 50-year-old departing.

While Brennan was never able to succeed when given an opportunity as a head coach at the Gold Coast Titans, lasting just a season and a half and winning only 12 out of 40 games before being terminated, he had been part of the Knights' system for many years before that record at the Titans.

The veteran rugby league head had coached the club at Harold Mathews and Jersey Flegg levels before taking the under-20s team to the finals in 2011 as part of the National Youth Competition.

Brennan's departure reveals the reported recent departure of Alex McKinnon from the recruitment and pathways team, although club stalwart Danny Buderus will remain as he attempts to steer the club through rocky times both on and off the field.

It comes as pressure mounts on head coach Adam O'Brien, with the Knights floundering at the bottom of the table after yet another loss on Sunday afternoon to the Penrith Panthers.