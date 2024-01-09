At just 22 years of age, Newcastle Knights star centre Bradman Best is set to become one of the highest-paid in his position by re-signing with the club.

The Knights have long been confident that Best, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, would put pen to paper on a rich, long-term extension with the club.

Interest from rival clubs has been forthcoming though, with Best having a career-best year in 2023 where he crossed the tryline 13 times in 25 games, added 16 try assists, 56 tackle breaks and ran for 131 metres per game.

Most importantly, Best kept himself on the field for the entire campaign, playing in all but one of Newcastle's games after struggling with injury over his first three full years in first grade.

The Central Coast-born 2019 debutant also made his State of Origin debut in 2023, crossing for a double in the contest against the Queensland Maroons. It's an arena he will likely feature in again during 2024.

And it's a season he is now set to go into with his long-term future sorted, with Wide World of Sports reporting that he will put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth around $700,000 per season in the coming days despite attracting significant offers from several rival clubs.

It will make him one of the most well-paid centres in the game, and certainly the most well-paid centre in Knights' history.

That means a contract for Best could be announced in the next week, taking an enormous weight off the shoulders of Knights recruitment staff and coach Adam O'Brien.

His re-signing would also continue a positive trend for the Knights, who have in recent times re-signed a number of key figures, including prop Jacob Saifiti and utility Phoenix Crossland.

A junior prodigy who represented New South Wales under age Origin sides at either centre or fullback, Best is damaging at his best and will only continue to find new levels as he builds into a career that already features 70 games for the Hunter-based outfit.