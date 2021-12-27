The Newcastle Knights might have won the hotly-contested race for Dane Gagai's signature in 2022, but it doesn't mean he will be playing the same role he did at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Gagai has spent his time at Redfern playing as a left centre, and while the race for his signature also featured the Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos, it was the Knights who eventually won out despite their own fearsome left centre in Bradman Best.

It was thought Best might vacate the position for Gagai, who is a Queensland Origin player and has plenty of experience.

However, The Newcastle Herald reports that Best - who is seen by many as a future New South Wales Origin player - will retain his position, with Gagai shifting to the opposite side of the park.

Gagai was part of the NRL's best left edge combination alongside Cody Walker and Alex Johnston at the Rabbitohs, but Best's raw size and power, as well as Gagai's versatility has Adam O'Brien wanting to keep things as they are.

DANE GAGAI

Wing Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Tries 126.6

All Run Metres 15.8

Tackles Made

"Braddie will be on the left with Gags on the right," O'Brien told the publication.

"Gags played last season on the left for Souths but he has played a lot of right centre during his career and is comfortable either side."

Best said he didn't matter which side he was playing on however.

"I don't get to make the call - that'll be up to Gags," Best said.

"I've always played on the left but if he wants to play that side, I'll be moving."

Best was one of the Knights' more dangerous attacking weapons in 2021, something they will need to call on again in 2022 given the club finished with the second-worst attacking record in the league despite sneaking into the finals.