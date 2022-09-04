David Klemmer is reportedly no sure thing to remain at the Newcastle Knights in 2023, despite not being off contract until the end of next season.

The enforcer has had a second half of the year that he would rather forget off the field, with speculation swirling around the future of Klemmer.

The Knights have publically stated that Klemmer won't be going anywhere, however, reports in The Sydney Morning Herald suggest that is very much uncertain, with the club shopping him to rivals who could be interested in his services for 2023.

Klemmer was originally reported to be interested in a move late last year after the Hunter-based club re-signed both Daniel and Jacob Saifiti on long-term deals.

It means Klemmer would likely be resigned to a bench role for the Knights, although that hasn't been the case this year with the veteran former New South Wales Origin player stamping his authority over a starting position on the back of a string of strong performances.

That didn't stop rumours swirling on August 1 that the Knights were entertaining a deadline day bid from the Newcastle Knights to move Klemmer back to the Sydney basin.

While the move fell through, it was Klemmer being stood down just 24 hours later for an on-field spray at trainer Hayden Knowles - who has now departed the club - which has kept rumours swirling around his happiness at the club, despite comments both from Klemmer and the club to the contrary.

It's unclear which clubs Klemmer has been shopped to, however, it's understood that any exit from the Knights will coincide with a move back to Sydney.