The Newcastle Knights are preparing to cut loose their most experienced forwards in the hopes of reinvigorating their front row – and salary cap – ahead of the 2023 season.

According to WWOS, the Knights are shopping around former State of Origin duo David Klemmer and Tyson Frizell to rival clubs as they look to ‘freshen up' their squad. The club had already released 126-game Knights back-rower Mitch Barnett earlier in the off-season.

It's believed the fractured relationship between Klemmer and Knights coach Adam O'Brien has become untenable despite the departure of trainer Adrian Knowles, who was involved in an on-field bust-up with the prop at the end of last season.

Wests Tigers were originally reported to be interested in Klemmer's services, but any hopes of a deal have stalled with the Concord club refusing to release halfback Luke Brooks in a possible swap arrangement.

Tim Sheens has already insisted that Brooks won't be handed over to a rival club, but reports indicate the Knights are already in negotiations for 2024 and may then apply pressure on the Tigers for an early release.

Frizell has played 40 games for the Knights since joining them from the St George Illawarra Dragons at the start of 2021. Though he has fallen out of favour with representative selectors in recent years, the 31-year-old still offers plenty of impact and consistency.