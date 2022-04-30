Young gun Simi Sasagi is reportedly set to be signed on a new deal by the Newcastle Knights, with the club keen to confirm his contract extension.

The 21-year-old, who has predominantly played junior football at five-eighth, but can also play at centre and lock - as he has done off the bench in recent weeks - is set to become an important utility option for the Knights.

Rated as one of the best youngsters in the game, he made his debut late last season and now has four NRL appearances under his belt, including two this season.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Sasagi will sign a two-year extension, which will keep him in the Hunter until at least the end of the 2024 season.

The news follows the recent re-signing of Kalyn Ponga, who has agreed to a five-year deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The signing of Ponga, as well as the recent release of Mitch Barnett to the New Zealand Warriors for the 2023 season and beyond, means the Knights have been able to make definitive plans around their salary cap, with Sasagi seen as an important player of the future.

While it's tipped he will eventually make his way into the halves, he was forced into a battle for one vacant spot alongside Phoenix Crossland and the eventual winner Adam Clune for a spot alongside Jake Clifford this season.

Sasagi seemed to be at the back of the pecking order, but will start in the centres this week replacing the injured Dane Gagai with an enormous job ahead of him as he looks to control Papua New Guinean powerhouse Justin Olam.