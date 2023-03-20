The Newcastle Knights are set to drop star winger Dominic Young later today for their game against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Young's immediate future is in doubt, with Greg Marzhew expected to take his place in the side.

This comes after Young announced he would join the Sydney Roosters next season, having already signed a contract with them.

After a dominant World Cup campaign for England, Young has had a disappointing start to the season.

Only managing two tries, Young has been averaging 143 running metres and a disheartening tackle efficiency of 77.8%.

Expected to take his place on the wing is Greg Marzhew. Signing a three-year contract last year for the Knights, Marzhew has continued to have strong performances in reserve grade.

The 25-year-old played 24 games for the Gold Coast Titans across the past two seasons and is a former Junior Kiwi.

This opportunity will allow him to cement his spot in the team for next season when Young leaves for the Roosters.