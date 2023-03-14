In spite of the Knights' miraculous win against the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon, the club is seeking an exemption from the NRL due to numerous injuries.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis, the Knights contacted the NRL to grant them an exemption to bring in players ahead of the team's announcement this afternoon.

As the squad only has 28 players contracted, they have multiple players on the sidelines this week due to either injury or suspension.

"They have a growing casualty ward with Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey (who) won't play," Carayannis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"Jacob Saifiti won't play, Tyson Frizell is at long odds and Jack Johns is struggling. Throw in Adam Elliott who won't be back because he re-aggravated a groin and Kurt Mann hurt his shoulder at training last week."

"Then you have some young guys like Dylan Lucas in reserve grade who suffered a hamstring injury."

Carayannis explained that the club is hoping to bring in players outside of their 30-man squad. This means the Knights would need some sort of dispensation from the NRL.

"The Knights have gone to the NRL and said that they need some dispensation," he continued.

"They need allowances to bring in players outside the 28 (contracted players) and a couple of development players will make their debuts."

"Newcastle are struggling to name 20-odd players to play."