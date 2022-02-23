The Newcastle Knights have revealed Hymel Hunt and Bailey Hodgson will be unavailable for the start of the NRL season through injury.

Both players were injured in last week's trial draw with the Canterbury Bulldogs in Newcastle, with Hunt suffering a high-grade PCL injury to his right knee, and Hodgson copping a fractured left elbow which has already been prepared.

The Knights announced the news at the same time as they revealed their team list for this week's final trial before the regular season in Ballarat against the Melbourne Storm.

The statement confirmed both players were yet to have a likely return date, but would miss the start of the season.

"Winger, Hymel Hunt, and fullback, Bailey Hodgson, will be unavailable for selection for an extended period of time, due to injuries suffered in Monday night’s trial against the Bulldogs," the statement read.

"Both players are not expected to play in the first few rounds of the competition.

"Hunt has a high-grade PCL injury to his right knee, surgery will not be required, his response to rehabilitation will determine his return to play date.

"Hodgson had surgery last night (Tuesday) to repair a fractured left elbow, depending upon the extent of the injury and his response to treatment are key factors in his timeframes."

Hunt was likely to start the year on the wing for the Knights in what is a big blow for the club.

His position will now likely fall the way of youngster Dominic Young, who has been named in the number five jersey this weekend.

Hunt played 17 games last year, scoring four tries, but adding six line breaks and 126 metres per game, with the Knights attack often focusing on the other side of the park.

Hodgson, on the other hand, was unlikely to take up a spot in Adam O'Brien's Round 1 team, however, will provide depth at both fullback and centre once he returns from injury as he continues to wait for a chance to debut in the NRL.

The 19-year-old is on contract with the Knights until the end of 2023, having joined the club before 2021 from the Castleford Tigers where he played a handful of games during his debut English Super League season at the age of 18.

The Knights will open their season with a clash against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday, March 12.